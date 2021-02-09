KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

On Monday, Feb. 8, Beshear confirmed 40 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 4,091. Along with the deaths, Kentucky also reported 1,003 new cases. The Bluegrass State has reported 378,793 cases since the start of the pandemic.

KY COVID-19 Vaccine dashboard as of Feb. 8, 2021 (Source: Team Kentucky)

91% of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has already been administered in Kentucky, which equates to 444,930 Kentuckians vaccinated.

During yesterday’s press briefing, Beshear said to address equity in vaccine distribution requires looking at three root causes:

Programmatic causes – The state needs to take additional, intentional steps to make vaccination programs more equitable.

– The state needs to take additional, intentional steps to make vaccination programs more equitable. Societal causes – because minority Kentuckians are not equally represented in medicine and education, they were underrepresented among the first to be vaccinated.

– because minority Kentuckians are not equally represented in medicine and education, they were underrepresented among the first to be vaccinated. Historical causes of vaccine hesitancy among minority Kentuckians.

“Our underserved and minority populations haven’t been treated right in the past when it comes to vaccines, or even experimentation. From the beginning, we knew Black and Latinx people were more hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccination. We’re committed to addressing these concerns.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

Last night, the Governor’s Mansion was lit purple to “shine a light on the 75,000 Kentuckians living with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers and those we’ve lost,” according to Beshear.

