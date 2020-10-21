KY Gov. Beshear to give COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Today, Beshear has announced that 21 Kentuckians have lost their lives to COVID-19, the second-highest death the state has recorded in a daily report.

The governor has also confirmed the state’s newest COVID-19 cases total is 90,996, with 77,233 confirmed and 13,763 probable cases.

Beshear reported yesterday there were 1,312 new cases and 16 new deaths. He also confirmed the deaths of a 56-year-old woman from Bell County, a 73-year-old man from Boyd County, an 86-year-old woman from Daviess County, two women, ages 96 and 97, from Fayette County, an 82-year-old woman from Hopkins County, four women, ages 67, 74, 76 and 80, from Jefferson County, a 92-year-old woman and three men, ages 64, 94 and 96, from Jessamine County, an 89-year-old man from Marshall County; and a 78-year-old man from Muhlenberg County.

The governor also says the counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Fayette, Laurel, Boone, Nelson, Christian and Pike.

During yesterday’s press conference, the Governor has announced the commonwealth has renewed state surge preparations, including reviewing plans about the capacity in hospitals, examining possible hotel options, if needed, as well as the use of state parks.

Beshear also says the state is also ensuring operational plans are in place to stand up a field hospital, if necessary.

Our cases continue to go up, our hospitalization continues to go up and we continue to see more people in the ICU. And if we can’t get everybody’s buy in and we can’t get more people doing the right thing each and every day, my concern is that we are going to experience a real surge that we must avoid. But if we’re going to face it, I want you to know that we are spending our time getting prepared. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, (D)

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.