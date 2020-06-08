Law enforcement training to be enacted for Kentucky officers

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – In response to recent protests and questions on law enforcement, the Department of Criminal Justice training is developing an 8-hour course that will address subjects on implicit bias and use of force.

The training was announced during Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily press conference.

Also announced was state’s recent COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the state saw 70 new cases and one new death related to the coronavirus. On Monday, The Bluegrass State saw 120 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 11,476.

The state also saw one more COVID-19-related death bringing the state’s total to 472. At least 3,359 Kentuckians have recovered.

