KY reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, more than 2,400 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has reported 14 new COVID-19 and more than 2,400 new cases in the Bluegrass State.

Beshear confirms the deaths of a 58-year-old woman from Barren County, an 86-year-old man from Hardin County, a 70-year-old woman from Hart County, a 74-year-old man from Logan County, a 73-year-old man from Marshall County, a 73-year-old man from McCracken County, a 66-year-old woman from Metcalfe County, a 75-year-old man from Monroe County, a 79-year-old man from Scott County, and five women, ages 57, 71, 78, 84 and 86, from Warren County

Kentucky has lost 1,885 people since the start of the pandemic.

The governor also reports 2,437 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the new COVID-19 positive cases total to 174,182, with 144,349 confirmed cases and 29,833 probable cases. At this time, there are 1,722 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 408 in the intensive care unit and 220 on ventilators.

Kentucky as a positivity rate of 8.95%, with Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Boone, Madison, Kenton and McCracken counties having the most positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

27,998 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.