KY reports 2,162 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths, and highest positivity rate

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Today marks the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported on a Saturday in Kentucky, with 2,162 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 deaths related to the virus, and the highest positivity rate since May.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms the deaths of a 66-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Barren County, a 93-year-old woman from Knott County; a 76-year-old man from Breathitt County, an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman from Lee County, a 75-year-old man, a 63-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 70-year-old man from Livingston County, a 68-year-old man from Daviess County, an 85-year-old man from Graves County, an 81-year-old woman and a 82-year-old man from Grayson County, a 76-year-old man from Warren County, and an 85-year-old man from Jessamine County.

The Bluegrass State has 1,561 deaths related to COVID-19.

The governor also confirms 2,162 new COVID-19 cases reported, making the state’s newest total to 119,661, with 99,815 confirmed cases and 19,846 probable cases. There are 1,129 people who are hospitalized due to the virus, with 289 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 149 on ventilators.

21,513 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, according to the Kentucky COVID-19 website.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone counties are the top counties with the most positive cases, according to Beshear. The governor also says the state’s positivity rate is 7.17%, making it the highest rate recorded in the state since May 5.

