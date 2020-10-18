KY reports five additional COVID-19 deaths

FRANKFORT, WV (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reporting five more people who have died due to COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

The governor has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old man from Boyd County, a 73-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 67-year-old man from Greenup County, a 91-year-old woman from Lincoln County and a 91-year-old woman from Marion County.

The state now has reported 1,317 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, Beshear says there 812 cases of COVID-19 reported, making the new total of 87,607 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky. Of the new cases, 116 were from children up through age 18, of which 28 were 5 and under. The youngest is a one-month-old.

