KY reports highest COVID-19 daily cases as positivity rate rises

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has reported the state’s highest number of COVID-19 cases again with the positivity rate of 8.95%.

3,303 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kentucky, including 419 children testing positive. 1,378 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 308 in the intensive care unit and 167 on ventilators.

Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone are the counties with the most positive cases today, according to the governor.

In the last four days, Kentucky has reported more than 11,000 cases with 68 deaths, including the 11 deaths reported today. Today’s deaths include a 90-year-old woman and 94-year-old man from Fayette County, a 72-year-old man and 93-year-old man from Jessamine County, a 70-year-old man from Kenton County, a 65-year-old man from Knott County, a 79-year-old woman from Lee County, a 69-year-old man from Lewis County, an 88-year-old man from McLean County, a 91-year-old woman from Perry County, and a 90-year-old woman from Wolfe County.

The state has confirmed a total of 1,658 deaths since the pandemic started.