KY reports highest weekly COVID-19 cases total, three more deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says three more people have died and there are 852 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Beshear has confirmed the deaths of a 33-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 60-year-old man from Hopkins County; and a 70-year-old woman from Warren County. The state has reported 1,252 deaths since the pandemic started.

This week holds the highest weekly total of COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky due to Fayette’s backlog being caught as reported on Wednesday. Kentucky recorded 7,675 new coronavirus cases this week.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, Gov. Beshear says there are 80,292 cases in the Bluegrass State. Out of the 852 new cases, 90 of the cases were from children up to age 18; 23 cases were age 5 and under. The youngest was just 23 days old.

The news comes hours after announcing he and his family will be quarantined after being exposed to someone who tested positive to COVID-19.

Earlier today, the Governor issued a statement saying he will be setting a good example by following state and federal quarantine guidelines.

We want to make sure we’re setting the example, and we want to make sure we’re keeping other people around us safe. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, (D)

