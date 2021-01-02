KY reports rise in COVID-19 numbers due to holiday lab delays

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s slight rise in the COVID-19 numbers is due to some labs and public testing sites being closed over the holiday.

The governor reports a combined total of 75 new COVID-19 deaths and 8,739 new cases since Thursday, Dec. 31.

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, reported 4,145 cases and 39 deaths

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, reported 3,124 cases and 14 deaths

Saturday, Jan. 2021, reported 1,470 cases and 22 deaths

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

(Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

Kentucky has lost 2,698 total lives and reported 273,971 total COVID-19 cases. Of the total COVID-19 cases, 1,635 are currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 428 in the ICU and 211 people on ventilators.

A total of 37,273 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 Current Incident Rate in Kentucky (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

Kentucky does have some good news as one of its county is in the green on their official COVID-19 map. Hickman County is the only county in the green, with Crittenden county in yellow. The rest of the counties are in orange or red.