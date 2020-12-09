KY sees 6th day of declining COVID-19 positivity rate

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says today was the sixth straight day with a declining COVID-19 positivity rate — today’s positivity rate is at 9.23%.

“We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers. They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases. You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

Today, the governor confirmed 16 COVID-19 deaths including the deaths of two women, ages 81 and 94, and an 80-year-old man from Caldwell County; a 32-year-old man from Clark County; a 94-year-old man from Daviess County; a 65-year-old man from Floyd County; a 98-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 78-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 69-year-old woman from Livingston County; an 82-year-old man from Marshall County; an 82-year-old man from McLean County; a 69-year-old woman from Ohio County; an 89-year-old man from Owsley County; and a 68-year-old man from Webster County.

Kentucky has lost 2,118 lives since the start of the pandemic.

Beshear also confirms 3,481 new cases, with Jefferson County reporting 731 new cases. Kentucky has 209,136 total COVID-19 cases, with 172,075 confirmed cases and 37,061 probable cases. There are 1,792 people who are currently hospitalized from the virus, with 412 in the intensive care unit and 211 people on ventilators.

At least 30,540 Kentuckians have recovered from the COVID-19.