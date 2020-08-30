KY sees almost 500 new COVID-19 cases, includes new cases in children & teens

FRANKFURT, KY (WOWK) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

As of Sunday, August 30, at 3 PM, there are at least 48,032 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. 462 of those cases were newly reported Sunday. 79 of those newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, of which 13 were children under 5. The youngest case was a two month old.

“Today’s 462 new positive cases of COVID-19, this last week has been our single largest week ever for new cases of COVID: 4,503. It brings our total number of cases to date to 48,032,” the Governor said.

Gov. Beshear added, “That means we have to do better. With this number of cases we see more people hospitalized, we see sadly more people being lost. So please wear your mask, please make good decisions. This is a time when this virus is spreading aggressively.”

Gov. Beshear reported nine new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 930 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Sunday included an 82-year-old man from Lincoln County; a 66-year-old woman from Russell County; a 71-year-old man from Green County; an 80-year-old woman from Calloway County; an 83-year-old man from Harlan County, a 75-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Casey County; and an 82-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman from Fayette County.

More Stories