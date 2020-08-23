KY sees more COVID deaths over the weekend; additional cases in younger children

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the Bluegrass State remains in a plateau with the number of new COVID-19 cases, but stressed the state is not in the clear yet.

“We remain in a plateau with our number of new cases, which is positive, but we have to see those numbers steadily decline,” Gov. Beshear said. “All of your sacrifices are working, and we must all continue to be patient and do our part to drive those numbers down.”

According to the Gov., there were 467 new cases reported Sunday. Seventy-nine of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 15 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was 3 days old.

As of 3 P.M. on Sunday, there were a reported 43,529 total coronavirus cases in Kentucky.

The Gov. also announced nine new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 881 Kentucky residents who have died because of the virus.

“That’s nine more families that are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Sunday included a 63-year-old man from Johnson County; a 63-year-old man from Shelby County; two men from Lewis County, ages 73 and 78; a 72-year-old man from Knox County; a 77-year-old woman from Oldham County; and an 88-year-old woman from Scott County. Green County lost two residents, a 90-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man.