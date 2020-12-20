Moderna vaccine arrives in Kentucky

FILE – This undated photo provided by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they’re rolled out on a large scale. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has arrived and will soon be administered to Kentuckians.

“There’s good news today: We got the final authorization necessary for the Moderna vaccine…” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

The governor says he hopes the Moderna vaccine will be given to hospital workers in Kentucky by Monday or Tuesday.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, Beshear reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,765 new cases in the Bluegrass State.

Today’s reported deaths includes a 78-year-old man in Adair County; an 86-year-old woman in Ballard County; a 96-year-old woman in Calloway County; a 76-year-old man in Casey County; a 74-year-old man in Clinton County; a 67-year-old woman in Fayette County; a 103-year-old woman in Graves County; a 79-year-old woman in Hancock County; a 59-year-old man in Hardin County; a 94-year-old woman and 92-year-old man in Hopkins County; two men, ages 73 and 86, in Jefferson County; a 95-year-old woman in Muhlenberg County; two men, ages 55 and 89, in Owsley County; an 81-year-old man in Pike County; a 73-year-old man in Rowan County; three women, ages 49, 85 and 88, and two men, ages 84 and 89, in Russell County; an 86-year-old man in Spencer County; an 88-year-old woman in Todd County; and an 81-year-old woman in Washington County.

Kentucky has lost 2,397 lives due to the virus.

The commonwealth has reported a total of 242,321 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 8.73%. There are 1,607 people currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 403 on ICU and 226 on ventilators.

Jefferson, Fayette and Warren counties have reported the most COVID-19 cases, with Jefferson reporting 276 new cases.