More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths reported in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,025 new cases and 25 new deaths.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Bluegrass State to 403,947 and the total number of deaths to 4,625.

As of Saturday, Feb. 27, there are 765 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 209 in the intensive care unit and of that, 87 people are on ventilators.

Today’s positivity rate is 5.56%

47,525 Kentuckians have recovered.

