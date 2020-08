LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — According to the Lewis County Health Department, an unnamed nursing home in the county has more than 50 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of Friday, Lewis County has 121 cases of COVID-19, with 76 of those cases being active. The unnamed nursing home currently has 50 residents and 24 staff positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the Health Department, five of the active cases are currently hospitalized.