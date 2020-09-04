More than 800 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky is now reporting more than 800 new coronavirus cases in the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported that there are at least 51,677 cases in Kentucky. 98 of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, of which eight were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 2-month-old baby from Jefferson County.

Beshear reported 11 new deaths Friday, raising the total to 987 deaths related to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include a 61-year-old man from Barren County; 88-year-old woman from Carroll County; an 82-year-old man from Clinton County; an 82-year-old woman from Hardin County; two men, ages 72 and 77, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 67-year-old woman from Marion County; a 75-year-old man from Owsley County; a 79-year-old woman from Rockcastle County; and a 64-year-old woman from Warren County.

“I know this is a big weekend: Derby weekend, even though it’s September, and Labor Day weekend,” said Beshear, urging Kentuckians to take precautions. “Traditionally, we’d get together with a lot of people over this weekend. This year, I need you to do it a little differently. Just this one time, probably in your entire life, please keep your gatherings small, 10 people or fewer.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 910,697 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.70%. At least 10,587 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

