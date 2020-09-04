More than 800 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky is now reporting more than 800 new coronavirus cases in the Bluegrass State.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported that there are at least 51,677 cases in Kentucky. 98 of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, of which eight were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 2-month-old baby from Jefferson County.
Beshear reported 11 new deaths Friday, raising the total to 987 deaths related to the virus.
The deaths reported Friday include a 61-year-old man from Barren County; 88-year-old woman from Carroll County; an 82-year-old man from Clinton County; an 82-year-old woman from Hardin County; two men, ages 72 and 77, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 67-year-old woman from Marion County; a 75-year-old man from Owsley County; a 79-year-old woman from Rockcastle County; and a 64-year-old woman from Warren County.
“I know this is a big weekend: Derby weekend, even though it’s September, and Labor Day weekend,” said Beshear, urging Kentuckians to take precautions. “Traditionally, we’d get together with a lot of people over this weekend. This year, I need you to do it a little differently. Just this one time, probably in your entire life, please keep your gatherings small, 10 people or fewer.”
As of Friday, there have been at least 910,697 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.70%. At least 10,587 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
