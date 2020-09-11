More than 900 new reported COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Gov. Beshear reported that there are at least 55,704 cases in Kentucky, 948 of which were newly reported Friday.

One hundred fifty-one of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 24 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Jefferson County.

“This is the third highest number of positive cases we’ve ever had in a single day,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our positivity rate is also going up.” Gov. Beshear reported nine new deaths Friday, raising the total to 1,044 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“Remember other people’s health and lives are on the line and we need you to do your part,” said Gov. Beshear. “Do your patriotic duty. Wear your mask. Social distance. So little is being asked of us in this crisis. It just takes a little bit to be a hero right now.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 960,430 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.70%. At least 10,822 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.