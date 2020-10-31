Nine COVID-19 deaths, single largest week of cases in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky governor says today marks not only the second-highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases but also the single largest week of COVID-19 cases by almost a thousand cases in Kentucky since the pandemic began.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says today’s case numbers are also the highest ever reported on a Saturday, with 1,986 new cases reported, and a positivity rate of 6.10% Beshear also says there are 964 people currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 117 on ventilators.

The top five counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Bell and Warren counties.

The governor also confirmed nine additional deaths today, including a 77-year-old man from Pike County, a 76-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 61-year-old man from Lee County, a 71-year-old woman from Montgomery County, a 76-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 90-year-old man from Henderson County, a 95-year-old man from Jessamine County, a 54-year-old woman from Daviess County, and a 69-year-old man from Lewis County.

Beshear says there are in total 1,485 deaths related to COVID-19 in the bluegrass state.

