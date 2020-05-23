No new COVID-related deaths reported Saturday in KY; over 3,100 recovered

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported no new deaths Saturday. The total number of Kentuckians lost to the virus remains at 391.
“For only the second time in about a month and a half, we have zero new deaths to report,” Beshear says.
As of 5 p.m. May 23, Beshear said there were at least 8,571 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 148 of which were newly confirmed Saturday.
At least 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
