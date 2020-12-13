Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — The first of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday, Dec. 13.

“We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of the end of this virus.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines was delivered to Louisville’s UPS Worldport.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first to win approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The Pfizer vaccine, which we believe to be 95% effective, has now been authorized in this emergency for us to start vaccinating individuals,” Beshear said. “The vaccine started to be shipped from the factory and a significant portion landed in Kentucky today. Kentucky is going to play a major role in getting this vaccine to people all over the eastern United States through UPS’ Worldport. We in the commonwealth are excited to be a big part of defeating this virus all over this country. We now believe that the first individuals will be vaccinated here in the commonwealth tomorrow morning. We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of the end of this virus.”

Kentucky is expected to receive 12,675 vaccine vials that will soon make their way to 11 regional and ready hospitals in Louisville, Paducah, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Pikeville, Corbin, Lexington and Edgewood.

25,350 will be delivered to CVS and Walgreens, destined for long-term care facilities in Kentucky.

Beshear said those most at risk would get the vaccine first such as Healthcare personnel and First Responders likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19, essential workers and Workers in high public contact jobs (e.g. social service support workers, grocery workers, transportation workers) and people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including those with underlying medical conditions and people 65 years of age and older.

A full outline of the Beshear’s vaccination plan can be seen here.

The governor says the immediate goal of the vaccines is reducing COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth. The vaccines could help reduce Kentucky’s COVID-19 death toll in January.

The state is also expecting the Moderna vaccine as well later this month. If all goes well, Kentucky may see 150,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.