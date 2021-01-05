Pikeville Medical Center issues second COVID-19 vaccine dose

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — As the coronavirus continues to surge, hope for more normal days inches closer to reality.

The Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky, began administering the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel and it is in the form of this vaccine.” Donovan Blackburn, CEO, Pikeville Medical Center

Donovan Blackburn, CEO of the Pikeville Medical Center, receives his second dose of coronavirus vaccine. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

The Pikeville Medical Center is moving into it’s second round of vaccinations to front line workers and first responders who received the first dose.

“A couple weeks ago we started administering this miracle vaccine, and today we begin administering this booster dose.” Donovan Blackburn, CEO, Pikeville Medical Center

Doctors who have already received the vaccine offer words of caution:

“We need to have two shots, because we follow science. All the studies show that if you don’t take the two shots you don’t have optimal immunity.” Fadi Al Akhrass, M.D., medical director of infectious disease, Pikeville Medical Center

“If they don’t take their second dose, they’ve essentially wasted that first dose. They’ve deprived somebody else from the opportunity to get that first dose, and they’re exposing the community unnecessarily.” Dr. John Fleming, Pikeville Medical Center

As of today, they are also moving into the next phase of their vaccination plan, to pre-register vaccinations for the next eligible group: those 70 years and older.

“Our intent is to actually start the vaccines with 1B group next week.” Donovan Blackburn, CEO, Pikeville Medical Center

Pikeville Medical Center has set up a website for this group to register.

They expect high turnout for this next phase, but still want to stress:

“Without vaccine we cannot boost immunity, without vaccine we cannot go to normalcy, and we encourage everybody to take the vaccine.” Fadi Al Akhrass, M.D., medical director of infectious disease, Pikeville Medical Center

K-12 teachers will be part of the next phase of vaccinations, but Pikeville Medical Center officials say the local health department will administer those vaccines.

