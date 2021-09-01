Pikeville Medical Center resumes drive-thru COVID vaccinations

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)—Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) will reopen its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination live between the PMC administration building and the Landmark Hotel (150 Healthcare Drive in Pikeville).

Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

“As the region’s leader in healthcare, it is imperative that PMC continues to provide convenient access for our region to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, so together we can fight the horrible virus devastating our communities,” said PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. “We are working diligently to save lives and encourage everyone who is not vaccinated to please do so and do it immediately.”

First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 years of age and older, and a third dose will be available for immunocompromised people with written orders from physicians along with hard copies of proof of first and second doses. Those receiving the third dose must be at least 28 days from the date of their second dose.

Healthcare workers can also receive booster shots if they provide proof of first and second doses and are at least six months from their second dose.

If you were vaccinated in Kentucky and have lost your COVID-19 vaccination card, you can find proof of vaccination at the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ website.

For those who received the Moderna vaccine, PMC will release more information soon.

Below is a checklist of what you’ll need to get your vaccine.

PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE DRIVE-THRU AT PMC

1st and 2nd doses (Public 12 and over) Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 2 nd dose will require a hard copy of proof of 1 st dose.

(Public 12 and over) 3rd DOSE to immunocompromised people Must have a written order or documentation from a physician Must have a hard copy of proof of 1 st & 2 nd doses Must be at least 28 days from date of 2nd dose

to immunocompromised people BOOSTER DOSE Healthcare providers only Must have a hard copy of proof of 1 st & 2 nd doses Must be six months from date of 2nd dose

