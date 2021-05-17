Pikeville Medical Center vaccine clinic to start vaccinating children as young as 12

Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are seen being prepared on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Pikeville Medical Center’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents ages 12 and over on Tuesday, May 18.

The medical center’s announcement comes after the CDC’s approval of the vaccine on May 12, which followed the FDA’s May 10 authorization to expand emergency use to that age group.

“This announcement is another step toward ending this pandemic that has so drastically changed our lives,” explained PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. “The CDC now says this vaccine may be used among our younger population, offering further protection to our region and our country. The CDC is encouraging providers who are offering the Pfizer vaccine to begin vaccinating youth who are 12 and over right away. Pikeville Medical Center is equipped and ready to immediately expand our vaccine offering as recommended by the CDC.”

Pfizer vaccines are available at the PMC drive-thru clinic between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays without an appointment. The clinic is located at 150 Healthcare Drive, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501, between the PMC Administration building and the Landmark Hotel.

“For vaccination to do its job, we must do our critical part. That means vaccinating as many people as possible who are eligible,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. “This official CDC action opens vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents in the United States and strengthens our nation’s efforts to protect even more people from the effects of COVID-19.”