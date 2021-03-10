Regional vaccine clinic gets visit from governor, and a surprise worth millions

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The governor of the Bluegrass State visited Northeastern Kentucky Wednesday to survey a local vaccination clinic.

Gov. Beshear is speaking at a King’s Daughters vaccination clinic in Greenup County about the status of vaccinations in the Bluegrass State. More details to come tonight @WOWK13News! pic.twitter.com/c4pxWNAEl3 — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) March 10, 2021

Governor Andy Beshear toured a King’s Daughters Medical Center (KDMC) COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which has been administering an average of over 1,000 shots a day.

“I’ve been told it’s a well-oiled machine; we’ve been told that it’s the Chic-Fil-A drive thru of vaccine clinics as well.” Sarah Holbrook, pharmacist, KDMC

Statements like those are due to the sheer volume of people they have been vaccinating.

“Already this site, this group of individuals has administered more than 23 thousand COVID vaccine shots,” says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Beshear says it’s sites like this one that are getting us one step close to the end of the pandemic.

“What you’re seeing right here is the apparatus that helps us win… That makes sure that we can vaccinate those more than 2.1 million additional adults we’re gonna do in the next two months, and two weeks,” Beshear says.

He also spoke on what Kentuckians can expect as far as the COVID-19 restrictions in the coming months:

“We’re in the fourth quarter. The concept that we would just throw away all the safeguards before everybody’s been vaccinated would be dangerous and deadly. So you’re gonna see us be thoughtful, you’re gonna see us be incremental and we’re gonna loosen up as we go and we’re gonna make sure everyone gets over that finish line with us.” Gov. Andy Beshear, (D) Kentucky

During his visit, Beshear also had a last-minute surprise for hospital administrators: he awarded King’s Daughters Medical Center a four million dollar Abandoned Mine Land Grant—federal money given by the state to ensure growth and prosperity in the state. This money will assist in creating 250 full-time positions at the hospital and purchasing new health equipment.

King’s Daughters Medical Center received a four million dollar grant from the governor Wednesday. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

The prevailing message conveyed by the governor and health officials at King’s Daughters Medical Center was one of hope: that the end of the pandemic is on the horizon as long as clinic’s such as this one continue to operate efficiently.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news