Russell Independent Schools go virtual Friday and all of next week

GREENUP COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Greenup County is reporting that they are experiencing a significant surge in COVID-19 cases; saying they have that four out of the past six days including today, they have been in the red.

Due to the surge, Russell Independent Schools says that will return to their virtual model of instruction starting tomorrow, November 6, and will not return to face to face instruction until November 16, 2020.

Greenup County is one of the 80 counties in the Bluegrass State listed as Red Zone Counties as of Thursday, Nov. 5. The recommendations to help slow the virus spread in those counties includes moving to virtual learning.

They are encouraging the community to work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

