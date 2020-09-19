Seven additional COVID-19 deaths in KY, including Boyd and Martin Counties

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and state health officials have confirmed the deaths of seven Kentuckians today, Sept. 19, 2020, including one death from Boyd County.

Beshear says deaths include an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County, a 78-year-old woman from Warren County, an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 76-year-old woman from Martin County, a 71-year-old woman from Jefferson County, and a 91-year-old man from Jefferson County, and a 66-year-old woman from Mercer County.

Beshear also says there were at least 61,106 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. 1,002 of which were newly reported. Beshear adds that 145 of the new cases were age 18 and younger, with 29 age 5 and younger. The youngest is just 5 months old.

At least 11,237 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

