The Bluegrass State sees new COVID cases, four new deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 67 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state’s total to at least 15,232.

Beshear also reported four new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 558 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“Let’s remember to light up our homes and businesses green and ring our bells each morning at 10 a.m. to let these families know we care about them,” Beshear said.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

