‘This entire state is in danger’: KY reports new highest daily COVID-19 case total, positivity rate

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the Bluegrass State has not only shattered the state’s previous highest daily total ever but also their highest positivity rate since May 5.

“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere…” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Kentucky has reported 2,700 new COVID-19 cases.

The state has recorded a total of 127,344 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 105,907 cases are confirmed and 21,437 are probable cases. The governor says there are 1,274 Kentuckians who are hospitalized, 297 of them are on the intensive care unit, and 151 are on ventilators.

Beshear also confirmed 14 new deaths from COVID-19 in Kentucky, including the deaths of a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 56-year-old woman from Christian County; a 100-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 77, and six men, ages 61, 67, 71, 78, 84 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 75-year-old man from Magoffin County; and an 85-year-old woman from Montgomery County.

“COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Along with the highest COVID-19 new daily cases record broken today, Kentucky breaks the highest positivity rate at 8.12%.

At this time, Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Kenton, Hardin, Nelson, Campbell and Daviess counties have the most positive cases in the Bluegrass State.

According to the Kentucky COVID-19 map, McCreary County is the only county in yellow; the rest of the 119 counties are either in orange or red.