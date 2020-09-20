Coronavirus Updates

Three more COVID-19 deaths in KY, including one in Boyd County

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State, including one death from Boyd County.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Beshear says state health officials have confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old man from Fayette County, a 92-year-old woman from Fayette County and a 91-year-old man from Boyd County. There are now 1,111 deaths in the Bluegrass State.

The governor has also said there are 439 new positive COVID-19 cases. The state’s newest total is 61,542 cases. Of the newest cases, 68 were from children ages 18 and younger, with 12 were ages 5 and under. The youngest reported case is of a two-month-old baby.

