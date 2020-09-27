Three new COVID-19 deaths, 465 new cases in Bluegrass State

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced there are three new deaths COVID-19 deaths and 465 new positive cases in the Bluegrass State.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Beshear has confirmed the deaths of a 97-year-old woman from Bell County; an 87-year-old man from Kenton County, and an 81-year-old woman from Fayette County, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,157.

Beshear also says state health officials have confirmed a total of 66,491 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. 60 of the 465 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 10 were ages 5 and under. The governor says the youngest to have COVID-19 is a two-month-old.

At this time, there are limited reports on Sundays and some information will be delayed until Monday. Sept. 28.

