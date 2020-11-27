Thursday was highest day ever for new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Thursday was the highest day for new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky since the start of the pandemic.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is asking families to avoid busy shopping areas to prevent further spread of the virus. “These new case reports are truly alarming. Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up,” said Gov. Beshear.
Friday Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases today: 1,747
- New deaths today: 4
- Positivity rate: 8.85%
- Total deaths: 1,871
- Currently hospitalized: 1,714
- Currently in ICU: 390
- Currently on ventilator: 216
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren and McCracken.
Thursday Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, there were:
- New cases: 3,870
- New deaths: 32
- Positivity rate: 8.94%
- Total deaths: 1,867
- Currently hospitalized: 1,747
- Currently in ICU: 388
- Currently on ventilator: 206
Top counties with the most positive cases Thursday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each of these counties reported more than 100 cases; Jefferson reported 755.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.