Thursday was highest day ever for new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Thursday was the highest day for new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky since the start of the pandemic.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is asking families to avoid busy shopping areas to prevent further spread of the virus. “These new case reports are truly alarming. Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up,” said Gov. Beshear.

Friday Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,747

New deaths today: 4

Positivity rate: 8.85%

Total deaths: 1,871

Currently hospitalized: 1,714

Currently in ICU: 390

Currently on ventilator: 216

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren and McCracken.

Thursday Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, there were:

New cases: 3,870

New deaths: 32

Positivity rate: 8.94%

Total deaths: 1,867

Currently hospitalized: 1,747

Currently in ICU: 388

Currently on ventilator: 206

Top counties with the most positive cases Thursday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each of these counties reported more than 100 cases; Jefferson reported 755.