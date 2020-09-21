Two Boyd County Detention Center employees test positive for COVID-19

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two Boyd County Detention Center employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Boyd County, Kentucky.

According to Boyd County Jailer Bill Hensley, both of the employees of the BCDC were not at work when they reported feeling sick over the weekend. Hensley says the employees got tested for COVID-19 and were both positive for the virus.

These employees did work the same shift and on the same floor according to officials.

Hensley assures that both employees and inmates have been wearing a mask. He also says they disinfect the jail often.

Hensley says he has set up for the King’s Daughters Medical Center to come and perform drive-thru testing for the 65 employees of BCDC today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

