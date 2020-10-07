Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Boyd County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County health officials are reporting two more people have died from COVID-19.

Boyd County Emergency Management officials confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old male and a 95-year-old female. Boyd County has reported 14 deaths.

Management officials also report six new positive COVID-19 cases. There have been a total of 549 positive cases in Boyd County since the pandemic started, with 54 cases reported since Oct. 1.

Boyd County health officials say 415 residents have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.