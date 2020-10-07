Coronavirus Updates

Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Boyd County

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County health officials are reporting two more people have died from COVID-19.

Boyd County Emergency Management officials confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old male and a 95-year-old female. Boyd County has reported 14 deaths.

Management officials also report six new positive COVID-19 cases. There have been a total of 549 positive cases in Boyd County since the pandemic started, with 54 cases reported since Oct. 1.

Boyd County health officials say 415 residents have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS