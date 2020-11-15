Two COVID-19 records broken in KY as numbers climb

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports two records has been set in the Bluegrass State with the record for cases reported in one week and the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, there are three additional deaths, 1,448 new COVID-19 cases, and a positivity rate of 8.88%.

Beshear confirms the deaths of a 93-year-old woman from Fayette County and an 84-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man from Oldham County.

1,661 Kentuckians have died since the pandemic started.

The governor says the state has a total of 137,586 total cases, with 114,044 confirmed cases and 23,542 probable cases. Of these cases, 1,383 people are hospitalized due to the virus, 330 people are in the intensive care unit and 156 people are on ventilators.

“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” the Governor said.

“This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, (D)

The governor also confirms Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone have the most positive COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.