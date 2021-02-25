Vaccine clinic serves over 1,000 per day after winter storms

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The vaccination process is ramping up across the Tri-State after last week’s ice storms caused widespread cancelations and postponements.

Eastern Kentucky was no exception when it came to having their vaccination efforts hampered by the bad weather and power outages.

The vaccination clinic put on by King’s Daughters Medical Center is on track to vaccinate thousands this week, including those they had to reschedule.

Bob Hammond, the vaccination clinic coordinator with King’s Daughters Medical Center, says when the power went out in the area, many scrambled to reschedule their appointments.

“Last week, with the weather that we had, it kind of put us a little bit behind, and that’s why we’ve had to reschedule and put people on our schedule this week – it actually crashed our phone system one day because of so many people trying to reschedule,” Hammond says.

However, the clinic is now back in action and buzzing with activity.

“Tuesday was the largest crowd we’ve done so far, we’ve done over 1300 people. We’re averaging about 1100 a day so far,” Hammond says.

Frontline workers say they have an efficient system in order to catch up on vaccinations, and despite the long list of people waiting, they say it’s running smoothly.

“We’ve been a lot busier, but we have a really good process in place to get people in and out quickly.” Gina Detillion, LPN, King’s Daughters Medical Center

The King’s Daughters Medical Center will serve anyone from surrounding areas who are in their network.

With the medical center rescheduling individual’s vaccinations, people say they were just relieved to get them on time.

“I didn’t want it to be postponed. I wanted to get this shot, I wanted to get it over with and just be going on with my life. Our appointment was canceled, rescheduled for a week later. So glad it’s OK today to get it,” says Geraldine Walters, who got her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Hammond estimates they have around 10,000 doses in their pharmacy, and they’re looking to administer around 3,800 to 4,000 doses this week alone.

