Virus surge revives mask requirement for some Kentuckians

by: PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the American Rescue Plan Act at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky’s state employees will be required starting Thursday to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the new measure Wednesday, saying visitors to state buildings also will be required to wear masks. Beshear’s announcement echoes recent federal guidance that people in areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19 wear masks indoors, whether they are vaccinated or not.

Kentucky reported nearly 1,600 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, and 36 of its 120 counties are reported to be at a severe level of community spread.

More than 2 million Kentuckians have received the vaccine, or about 62% of those 18 and older.

