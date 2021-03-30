‘We are on a positive trajectory’: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 10 new audit deaths, 751 new cases and a 2.9% positivity rate Tuesday afternoon.

The Governor also said Kentucky has now vaccinated about 40% of all adults.

“We are on a positive trajectory – we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline – but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” said Beshear. “We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available [sic] them.”

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 cases reported: 426,073

Total deaths: 6,065

Currently hospitalized: 378

Currently in ICU: 91

Currently on ventilator: 37