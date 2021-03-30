Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

‘We are on a positive trajectory’: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 10 new audit deaths, 751 new cases and a 2.9% positivity rate Tuesday afternoon.

The Governor also said Kentucky has now vaccinated about 40% of all adults.

“We are on a positive trajectory – we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline – but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” said Beshear. “We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available [sic] them.”

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 cases reported: 426,073
  • Total deaths: 6,065
  • Currently hospitalized: 378
  • Currently in ICU: 91
  • Currently on ventilator: 37

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS