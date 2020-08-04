Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 95,106 cases, 3,570 deaths, 71,338 recoveries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tues., Aug. 4 a total of 95,106(+1,143) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,570(+31) deaths and 11,119 (+127) hospitalizations. There are 71,338 presumed patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Thursday’s daily case count of 1,733 new cases was the largest for Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic.

Governor DeWine said he has asked the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to call a meeting to enact an emergency rule relating to liquor sales. The commission approved that rule Friday morning and DeWine signed it into effect for that night.

“The problem is, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors. Patrons either stay at one location, sometimes for hours or bar hop. Either way, they interact with many different people – especially the younger crowd,” said DeWine.

The governor said a second shutdown would be devastating to bars, and he’s not doing that at this point.