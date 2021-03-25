16 and 17-year-olds now eligible for vaccine: where can they get it?

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – As the supply of vaccines increase, the age to become eligible for vaccination appointments keeps getting younger.

Earlier this week, the state of Ohio opened up vaccine clinics to anyone 18-years-old and older. 20-year-old Abraham Heinbach is one of the people now eligible to receive the first dose.

Mainly I just kind of saw it as a duty. We all gotta get it in somehow. Abraham Heinbach, Scioto County resident



Area residents wait to receive their dose of the vaccine at the Scioto County Courthouse. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

As for anyone younger than 18, Scioto County Health Department (SCHD) Director of Nursing Tracey Henderson says there are some restrictions.

The COVID vaccine is only approved for ages 16 and 17 for the teenagers and only one brand is approved and that’s Pfizer. Tracey Henderson, SCHD Director of Nursing

As one of the fastest distributors in the Buckeye State, SCHD is now left with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. In an effort to make sure it’s used, they’re offering it up to area teenagers.

The health department gave out several doses of the Pfizer vaccine to this age group on Tuesday and due to a surplus, they’re trying to make sure none of it goes to waste. Continuing their efforts, they will hold another evening vaccine clinic for teens again next Tuesday.

The clinic will be at the county courthouse and the teens must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, click here.

