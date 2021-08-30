37% of eligible people are fully vaccinated in Scioto County

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, two deaths connected to the COVID-19 virus were reported in the area: a 91-year-old man passed away on August 11, and a 61-year-old woman passed away on August 22.

These deaths bring the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county to 101.

Scioto County Emergency Management says they offer their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Scioto County reported 57 new cases on Monday, which brings the number of total cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,243. 27 people have recovered as of Monday, which means that 7,076 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Scioto County since the start of the pandemic.

The total of hospitalizations in the county has not changed from the 638 reported on Sunday, and health officials say that community transmission continues to be high in the area.

As of Monday, 27,948 people (37.11%) were fully vaccinated in Scioto County.