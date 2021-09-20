38 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has reported 38 new cases Monday for Scioto County, bringing the county’s total to 10,160 cases since the start of the pandemic.

State health officials report 63 new recoveries in Scioto County. 8,248 total recoveries have been reported throughout the pandemic for the county

ODH reported nine additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 738,

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

According to Scioto County health officials, 29,674 out of 75,315 people have been fully vaccinated, or 39.40% of Scioto County’s population.