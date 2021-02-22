400 COVID-19 vaccines available in Portsmouth for residents 65 years and older

Coronavirus Updates

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — 400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and a new self-scheduling system that instantly books your appointment is now available in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth City Health Department says the vaccines are now available after the weather caused delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments.

Vaccines are available for Portsmouth City residents 65 years and older or for those who have qualifying medical conditions on Thursday, Feb. 25. Sign-ups for a vaccine appointment can be found here. If residents cannot sign up online, there is the vaccine hotline at (740)-352-7020.

