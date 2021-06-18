Coronavirus Updates

5 million Ohioans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Coronavirus in Ohio

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Another vaccine milestone has been reached in Ohio. On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported more than 5 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Because of how ODH tracks vaccinations in its database, shots are backdated to when they were given. According to the most recent backdated numbers, Ohio hit 5 million fully vaccinated on Wednesday, June 16, which is exactly one month after the state hit 5 million people who had gotten at least one COVID-19 shot.

It took just 16 days for Ohio to go from 2 to 3 million people fully vaccinated and 18 to go from 3 to 4 million. But it took more than 2.5 times as long to go from 4 to 5 million in the 44 days between May 3 to June 16.

Ohioans fully vaccinated against COVID-19:

  • 1 million (1,027,561): Mar. 2
  • 2 million (2,033,550): Mar. 30
  • 3 million (3,066,472): Apr. 15
  • 4 million (4,014,286): May 3
  • 5 million (5,006,218): Jun. 16

Timeline of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Ohio:

  • Dec. 14, 2020: Healthcare workers receive first vaccines
  • Jan. 19: 80+
  • Jan. 25: 75+
  • Feb. 1: 70+, K-12 teachers and staff
  • Feb. 8: 65+
  • Feb. 15: Those with early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood
  • Mar. 4: 60+, pregnant people, certain professions (law enforcement officers, childcare workers)
  • Mar. 11: 50+, people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease
  • Mar. 19: 40+, people with certain health conditions (obesity, cancer, heart disease, COPD)
  • Mar. 29: 16+
  • May 13: 12+

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS