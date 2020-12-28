8 additional COVID-19 fatalities in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Local health officials report eight additional COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County.

These deaths are an accumulation of deaths from Tuesday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 27. The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments confirm the deaths of two 61-year-old men, a 78-year-old woman, a 102-year-old woman, a 61-year-old man, an 89-year-old woman, a 66-year-old woman and a 71-year old man.

52 total people have died from the virus in Scioto County.

As of Monday, Dec. 28, the Ohio Department of Health reports 40 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County, bringing the total number of cases to 4,034 cases since the start of the pandemic. 278 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

ODH has reported 72 new people have recovered from the virus, bring the recovery total to 3,022.

At this time, Scioto County remains in the red, or Level Three on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.