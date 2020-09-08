Additional COVID-19 death reported in Lawrence County, OH

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County Health Department has confirmed a new COVID-19 death in Lawrence County, Ohio.

According to the Lawrence County Health Department’s official Facebook page, this brings the county to 16 deaths related to the virus.

Health officials also say seven new cases have been reported in the county, four males and three females between the ages of 14 and 73 have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the new cases are teenagers.

Officials say Lawrence County has confirmed a total of 494 COVID-19 cases.

