Buy a home and study pre-med: Ohio Vax-A-Million winners start planning their futures

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine spoke with the second set of the Ohio Vax-A-Million winners by videoconference Thursday morning: Jonathan Carlyle and Zoie Vincent.

Carlyle, from Toledo in Lucas County, won the second $1 million prize. Vincent, from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County, won the second student full-ride scholarship, including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

The Governor said Zoie Vincent was out of town for a wedding when he spoke to her dad by phone around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“He said that I had won the scholarship for the vaccine lottery that we entered while waiting for my second vaccine dose. It was really wild. We are all so excited about it.”

Zoie, who recently completed a med-tech program through her high school, said she wants to study pre-med at an Ohio school like Case Western Reserve or The Ohio State University. She said she would now focus on how to pay for med school, since the cost of her undergrad studies will be covered by her winnings.

“I can really see my career ahead of me instead of student loans I’ll have to pay back,” Zoie said.

Jonathan Carlyle said he registered for Vax-a-Million after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He received a call from the Governor a little after 7 p.m. Wednesday, but Carlyle didn’t answer immediately and the call went to voicemail.

“I had just gotten done with a very, very long shift — I’m a driver for Amazon — when I saw your name on my phone,” Carlyle told the Governor. “I had a feeling what was up… I listened to the message and pretty much lost it inside the van.”

Carlyle said he moved to Ohio in 2013 and now has a 5-month old son, in addition to two older boys.

“I did not sleep very much last night,” Carlyle said. “I know that me and my family, we want to find our permanent home sometime in the near future. Beyond that, I want to find someone to help me make this last.”

Carlyle said the winnings take the financial pressure off of his family and will help greatly as they raise their children.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shot are urged to register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Ohioans who meet the eligibility requirements have until Sunday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. to sign up for next Wednesday’s winner announcement. If you entered the first drawing, there is no need to register again — your entry is good for the next four drawings.