Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,541 new cases, 96 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of April 30, a total of 1,072,312 (+1,541) cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 56,400 (+128) hospitalizations and 7,793 (+21) ICU admissions. A total of 4,683,125 Ohioans — 40.06% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That is an increase of 25,554 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 96 deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 19,284. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Friday afternoon, Governor DeWine dedicated a grove of trees in Ross County to victims of the pandemic.

Speaking from a mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University earlier this week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a change to the state’s quarantine guidelines, saying that those who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine if exposed to a person who has COVID-19. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their final dose.

In reviewing the state’s COVID-19 data, DeWine said he is hopeful that a recent increase in cases has plateaued and is beginning to decline.

The state’s rate of cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks was reported last Thursday at 155.6. DeWine had set a benchmark of 50 for lifting the pandemic health orders in the state. He has signaled that a replacement benchmark may be in the works.

Vaccination is open to those 16 and older.