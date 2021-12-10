Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 7,300 new cases, 360 deaths reported

Coronavirus in Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Friday, Dec. 10, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,768,367 (+7,359) cases, leading to 89,732 (+419) hospitalizations and 11,115 (+50) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,851,140 people — 58.61% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 10,168 from the previous day.

ODH reported 360 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 27,371. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now more than 6,400. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS