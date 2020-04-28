Coronavirus in Ohio: Government and business organizations support plan to restart Ohio businesses

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Business and governmental organizations throughout Ohio announced its support of the Responsible Restart Ohio plan to restart Ohio’s economy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH, announced major aspects of the plan which will begin May 1.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, the “guiding principles” of the plan is meant to protect the health of employees, customers and their families throughout the state. Officials say they hope to support community efforts to control the virus’ spread, while responsibly getting residents back to work.

“We put this plan together based on all the information we have about how dangerous COVID-19 still is right now, balanced with the fact that it’s also dangerous to have people not working,” DeWine says. “COVID-19 is still out there. It’s still killing people. We’re asking Ohioans to be reasonable and rational. Please don’t take huge chances, and please use common sense when you go out and where you go out.”

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio says it welcomes DeWine’s plan to gradually reopen Ohio’s economy.

“The governor’s plan is a balanced, phased-in approach that allows certain business activities to resume while ensuring necessary safeguards are in place to protect employees and customers,” Monroe County Commissioner Carl Davis, president of the CCAO says. “We agree with the governor that supporting our business community and protecting public health are not mutually exclusive goals.”

The Ohio Mayor’s Alliance added residents continue to confront the pandemic and make important sacrifices every day to protect themselves and their communities.

“Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement today reflects these dual threats with a measured and thoughtful plan for how we can begin reopening our economy while still prioritizing public health,” the alliance says. “As a bipartisan coalition of mayors from cities across Ohio, we know we are all in this together, which is why we stand by and will continue to work with Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Public Health Director Amy Acton during these trying times.”

Ohio Mayors Alliance Board includes Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn, Kettering Mayor Don Patterson, Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

The Ohio Hospital Association says it appreciates the opportunity to continue working with DeWine and his administration on Ohio’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

“This pandemic presented many challenges to our state demanding unique and difficult decisions for hospitals and our communities,” says Mike Abrams, president and CEO of the Ohio Hospital Association. “We commend the governor and his administration for collaborating with the health care community to resume elective surgeries and procedures. Ohio hospitals are safe places to receive care. No one should hesitate to present to their community hospital for services that are needed.”

The Ohio Township Association says it appreciates DeWine’s “measured response.” The association looks forward to working with the administration to address addressing the needs of communities throughout the state, officials say. The Ohio Municipal League added it would like to thank DeWine for his “prudent steps” to reopen Ohio’s economy.

“The decisions being made by the Governor reflect the difficult choices in balancing the potential health consequences of reengaging Ohio’s economy with the realities that the prolonged interruption of economic activity will have on our state and our communities,” OML says. “We appreciate the Governor and administration officials for their continued communication with Ohio’s municipal leaders and for the partnership in addressing the challenges facing those on our front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

