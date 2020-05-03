Coronavirus in Ohio: Meigs County confirms additional COVID-19 case

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County County Health Department announced its second confirmed case of the coronavirus.

According to health officials, the patient is a man in his 40’s.

“At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals,” a statement sent to 13 News says. “Individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. We urge residents to continue to practice good social distancing and follow the state issued Stay Safe Ohio Order. The changes we make can continue to save lives, thank you for your continued cooperation.”

